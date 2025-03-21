Where PFF ranks TJ Parker among the nation's top edge defenders

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson's defense has star power on the defensive line. After recently ranking Peter Woods as the nation's No. 1 interior defender, PFF slotted T.J. Parker as the No. 3 edge defender coming back. "Between Parker and Peter Woods, the Tigers currently project to have the first edge defender and defensive tackle selected in the 2026 NFL Draft," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "His 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers and he’s one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender. "Parker has a devastating bull rush thanks to his power at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. He has all the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year." His 19.5 tackles for loss and his 11.0 sacks last season were both the most by a Clemson player since Clelin Ferrell’s 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2018. He broke the Clemson single-season school record for forced fumbles in a season (six), surpassing Brandon Maye’s five from 2009, and ranked tied for second nationally there. Parker was a freshman All-American first, credited with 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 457 snaps over 13 games (three starts) in 2023. Clemson faces No. 2 on the PFF list again with South Carolina's Dylan Stewart, who was held to no sacks or TFLs in the 17-14 Gamecocks win over the Tigers last fall. OH. MY. GOODNESS. TJ PARKER! 🤯



