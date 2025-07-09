Where PFF ranks Dabo Swinney among the nation's top coaches

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

And then there were three. There are three active college football coaches with a national championship, and there are still just two with multiple national titles in that group, one being Clemson's Dabo Swinney. PFF ranked the Top 10 coaches in the sport going into the 2025 season, and Swinney checked in at No. 3 out of both lists, behind Georgia's Kirby Smart and most recent champ Ryan Day of Ohio State. "The third and final active coach with a national championship to his resume, Swinney delivered two titles to the Tigers in 2016 and 2018. He also has won nine ACC Championships," PFF's Max Chadwick writes. "Clemson has also finished in the AP poll top 20 in each of the last 13 seasons and is poised to make another national title run in 2025 with one of the most loaded rosters in America." Besides the recent national title, Day is lauded for having the best career win percentage on the Top 10 list (87.5%) and no finishes outside the Top 10 of the AP Poll since taking over in 2019. Oregon's Dan Lanning and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman round out the Top 5. One Top 10 coach is on Clemson's schedule, and to start things off, with LSU's Brian Kelly, who checked in at No. 9. "Kelly’s seat may be getting a bit warmer in Baton Rouge as the Tigers failed to finish in the top 25 this past season with a 9-4 record. Still, his resume is enough to warrant a top-10 placement. His teams at Notre Dame made either the BCS National Championship Game or the College Football Playoff three times, the fourth-most appearances among active head coaches. This past year’s LSU squad was his first that failed to finish in the top 20 since 2016. The Tigers need to fix their defense, but they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country returning in Garrett Nussmeier. He and their weapons may be enough to get the Tigers back into the College Football Playoff," Chadwick writes.

