Where Peter Woods, TJ Parker rank in college football's top dynamic duos

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The anticipation is building for Clemson's 2025 defense under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, and he has a strong foundation on the D-line. CBS Sports ranked the top dynamic duos in college football this season, and defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods checked in at No. 4 overall. "The Clemson defense took its lumps in 2024 but looks poised for a potentially dominant season with Tom Allen stepping into the coordinator role. He inherited an uncanny amount of returning production, and it all starts up front with perhaps the nation's top returning defensive lineman in Peter Woods and an unstoppable edge rusher in T.J. Parker. That pair was already monstrous in the trenches but could take its production to an even higher level under Allen's guidance," CBS Sports' Carter Bahns writes. Both are regarded as potential Top 5 NFL draft picks next season and are the top two returners on the Clemson defense by PFF grade. Parker leads all returning Power 4 edge defenders in sacks from last season (12) and notched 80+ PFF grades in both pass rush (85.5) and defending the run (80.8). Woods is the top interior defender in the Power 4 since 2023 in run-defense PFF grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%). Clemson receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco made the honorable mentions of the dynamic duo ranks. "Clemson's abundance of riches features a second dynamic duo, this one on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Cade Klubnik might have the best receiving unit in the nation at his disposal, and Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. lead the group," Bahns said. No scheduled Clemson opponents made the list. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

