Where ESPN ranks Clemson in future college football power rankings

ESPN wrapped its three-year lookahead with a future power ranking of college football and Clemson checked in at No. 7 overall. The Tigers dropped two spots year-to-year, with future projections for No. 2 defensively, No. 20 at QB and outside of the Top 25 offensively (NR). "Clemson has some work to do, especially on offense, a unit that didn't crack the FPR top 25," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "But make no mistake: The program overall still holds a place among the nation's best. Clemson won its sixth ACC title in the past eight years last fall, and extended its string of 10-win seasons to 11. The defense should remain one of the nation's top units, and coach Dabo Swinney hired Garrett Riley from TCU to restore production and excellence on offense... "Coordinator Wes Goodwin will be judged more the next few seasons but has enough talent to maintain the unit's high standard." Georgia tops the ESPN future ranking, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU within the Top 5 and Southern Cal in that sixth spot. Florida State is the next team from the ACC at No. 10, November opponent Notre Dame in 14th, South Carolina at No. 22 and Pittsburgh at 24th. In a Pro Football Focus projection for this year, Clemson is one spot higher at No. 6 to start the season. "The biggest story for the Tigers is how their offense will look with a new play-caller and new quarterback," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "Garrett Riley is Clemson’s new offensive coordinator after winning the Broyles Award at TCU last year as the best assistant coach in the country. Cade Klubnik is the new man under center and was the top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers lost some key players on the defensive line but still have the best linebacker duo in the country between Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter." That Top 5 looks familiar as well with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas. Florida State is No. 14 in the metric, although the author didn't agree with the rating. "If you’re looking for a team to outperform their ELO rating, look no further. Florida State is one of my picks to make the College Football Playoff this season and has one of the most stacked rosters in the country," said Chadwick. "Jordan Travis is my pick to win the Heisman Trophy after leading all Power Five quarterbacks last year with a 91.7 grade last season. Edge defender Jared Verse also returns even though he could’ve been a top-20 pick in the 2023 draft. The Seminoles have a loaded offense in terms of skill position players while the defense has a few potential stars as well." In more relevant Top 25 marks, Notre Dame is 11th, South Carolina is 22nd and Pittsburgh is 25th. More ACC teams check in at 29th (UNC), 32nd (Wake Forest), 36th (Louisville), 37th (NC State), 49th (Duke), 52nd (Miami), 66th (Syracuse), 69th (Virginia Tech), 82nd (Virginia), 94th (Georgia Tech) and 97th (Boston College).

