Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?

There are 133 teams in FBS football, and there is no shortage of rankings for each of those teams. Where does Clemson check in? Athlon Sports only has Dabo Swinney's Tigers two spots from the Top 25 marker, at No. 27. The Athletic dropped Clemson one spot to No. 31 this week ($), with previous opponents ranked No. 3 (Florida State) and No. 15 (Duke) and future opponents ahead with North Carolina (11), Notre Dame (14) and Miami (27). CBS Sports also has Clemson at No. 31, where FSU is No. 3, UNC is No. 11, Duke is No. 14, Notre Dame is No. 19 and Miami is No. 28. When it comes to metrics FBS rankings, Clemson is as high as No. 11, with the SP+. ESPN's FPI has Clemson at No. 18. A Football Outsiders alum like the SP+, the FEI metric has Clemson at No. 21, with the No. 34 offense, No. 2 defense and an FBS-worst special teams group. In the traditional polls, Clemson has not appeared in the Top 25 for the Associated Press since Week 2 and has not made the Coaches Poll since Week 3. After the 17-12 win over Wake Forest, Clemson was seven spots out of the AP Top 25 (and 57 voting points) and six spots from the Coaches Top 25 (and 45 voting points). Clemson returns to action after the bye week at Miami, for a night game on Oct. 21. Clemson in 133-team FBS rankings Athlon: 26 USA TODAY: 30 CBS Sports: 31 The Athletic: 31 -- SP+: 11 FPI: 18 FEI: 21

