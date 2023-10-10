CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's defense carries a number of Top 25 metrics rankings overall for the Tigers.
Clemson's defense carries a number of Top 25 metrics rankings overall for the Tigers.

Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?
by - 2023 Oct 10 13:41

There are 133 teams in FBS football, and there is no shortage of rankings for each of those teams. Where does Clemson check in?

Athlon Sports only has Dabo Swinney's Tigers two spots from the Top 25 marker, at No. 27.

The Athletic dropped Clemson one spot to No. 31 this week ($), with previous opponents ranked No. 3 (Florida State) and No. 15 (Duke) and future opponents ahead with North Carolina (11), Notre Dame (14) and Miami (27).

CBS Sports also has Clemson at No. 31, where FSU is No. 3, UNC is No. 11, Duke is No. 14, Notre Dame is No. 19 and Miami is No. 28.

When it comes to metrics FBS rankings, Clemson is as high as No. 11, with the SP+. ESPN's FPI has Clemson at No. 18.

A Football Outsiders alum like the SP+, the FEI metric has Clemson at No. 21, with the No. 34 offense, No. 2 defense and an FBS-worst special teams group.

In the traditional polls, Clemson has not appeared in the Top 25 for the Associated Press since Week 2 and has not made the Coaches Poll since Week 3. After the 17-12 win over Wake Forest, Clemson was seven spots out of the AP Top 25 (and 57 voting points) and six spots from the Coaches Top 25 (and 45 voting points).

Clemson returns to action after the bye week at Miami, for a night game on Oct. 21.

Clemson in 133-team FBS rankings

Athlon: 26

USA TODAY: 30

CBS Sports: 31

The Athletic: 31

--

SP+: 11

FPI: 18

FEI: 21

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson
Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson
Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?
Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?
Tiger earns Clemson's first ACC player of the week honor this season
Tiger earns Clemson's first ACC player of the week honor this season
Upcoming ACC Football schedule, notes
Upcoming ACC Football schedule, notes
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week