Where does Cade Klubnik rank among NFL QB prospects?

247Sports' Brad Crawford is in that choir singing Klubnik's praises as college football's QB1, projecting over 4,000 passing yards with 40 touchdowns this season.

Crawford has Klubnik as his No. 8 NFL QB prospect, however, trailing upcoming opponents in LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (1) and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (4), as well as fellow ACC peer now Carson Beck at Miami (6).

"Cade Klubnik was superb during his second go-around. Garrett Riley called the plays in 2024, throwing 17 more touchdown passes than he did the previous campaign thanks to improvements made as a passer," Crawford said. "With Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore back to headline a talented group of receivers for the Tigers, Klubnik could have his best season yet as a senior for the defending ACC champions and challenge the league's single-season touchdown record. His performance through the air at Texas in the playoff really showed how far he's come from the pocket."

Fourteen QBs were picked in the 2025 NFL draft, but only five went in the first two days of the event (rounds 1-3). Six QBs went in the first round alone of the 2024 draft, and Crawford says "that could be exceeded next spring."

PFF ranked Klubnik as the No. 2 QB for 2026 NFL prospects, a spot behind Texas' Arch Manning. One analyst from that outlet in Dalton Wasserman pegs Klubnik as the No. 4 overall pick currently, with Nussmeier also in the Top 5 (5).

Ahead of a much-anticipated 2025 season for Clemson, Klubnik is among six different Tigers projected with first-round potential.

In those four outlooks, Klubnik was in the PFF one and a CBS Sports projection, while USA TDOAY and Draft Network did not mention the Tigers' signal-caller. Another one from The Athletic's Dane Brugler ($) did not feature Klubnik either, but did include T.J. Parker at No. 4 overall, Peter Woods at No. 20 and Avieon Terrell at No. 24.

Of course, Clemson's last quarterback drafted came at No. 1 overall with Trevor Lawrence in 2021.