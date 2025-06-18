Where Clemson's Dabo Swinney ranks in best coaching hires of the 2000s

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

A midseason promotion and some patience guided Clemson football well with the Dabo Swinney hire, to say the least. Two national championships and nine ACC titles later, the late 2000s decision laid the groundwork for a bright future for the Tigers. CBS Sports ranked the top hires this century so far and slotted Swinney and Clemson at No. 3 "Swinney isn't the only coach on this list with multiple national championships, but his rise is nothing short of magical," said CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah. "A former wide receivers coach on Tommy Bowden's staff, Swinney was one of the least experienced hires on this list when he took over. All he did over the next 15 years was transform Clemson into a national powerhouse. Before his tenure, the Tigers had just one national title and six top-10 finishes; Swinney surpassed both marks on his own. There are fair questions about whether he can return Clemson to the mountaintop in a new era, but those are champagne problems. His hire remains one of the boldest and best swings a program has ever taken." Swinney took over in October of 2008 after a preseason Top 10 Clemson team under Tommy Bowden started 3-4. A 31-14 win over South Carolina to wrap the regular season and land a Gator Bowl bid clinched the role for Swinney. After a run to the ACC title game in Swinney's first full year on the job, Clemson suffered its last losing record in 2010, but that was followed by its first ACC title in 20 years. The Tigers made a seventh College Football Playoff appearance last year and are projected to return in 2025. Alabama's 2007 hire of Nick Saban and Florida's 2005 hire of Urban Meyer were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 hires, respectively. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

