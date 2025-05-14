Where Clemson transfer Will Heldt ranks in ESPN's Top 100

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Transfer portal season is closed, and now it's on to developing rosters ahead of the 2025 college football campaign. With most of the dust settled, ESPN ranked the Top 100 transfers based on feedback from coaches and general managers, where Clemson defensive end and Purdue transfer Will Heldt checked in at No. 28 overall. Heldt flashed last season with 56 tackles (10 for loss), five sacks and a fumble TD return. "Heldt is an intriguing portal entry with his ability to pressure the quarterback. He is an edge player with good initial quickness and solid bend to be able to get upfield and disrupt. He has developed as expected and his ceiling may not be much higher, but with his length, get-off and now experience, he brings a lot value," ESPN's Billy Tucker said. Heldt bolsters a defensive line that had some issues adequately pairing up the bookends with T.J. Parker's big sophomore campaign. "Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made Heldt the first-ever defensive player he signed out of the portal because he had an unavoidable need at defensive end opposite All-ACC pass rusher T.J. Parker. Heldt will make an instant impact for the Tigers' front and should continue to develop and get even better. There's no doubt he checks all the boxes in terms of character and culture fit if Swinney was willing to bet on him," said ESPN's Max Olson. He reconnects with Tom Allen, who recruited him while Allen was the head coach at Indiana. Heldt was All-State in Indiana with 190 tackles (18 for loss) and 10 sacks in his prep career. Clemson's foes to rank highly on the list include No. 3 overall and new Duke QB Darian Mensah (Tulane), No. 10 and new LSU WR Nic Anderson (Oklahoma), No. 13 overall and new LSU WR Barion Brown (Kentucky), No. 22 overall and new LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech), and No. 23 overall and new LSU defensive end Patrick Payton (Florida State). Payton and Delane included, eight of the Top 25 ranked transfers left ACC schools. Another ACC departure, former Clemson defensive tackle Tré Williams slotted at No. 97 on the list, going to Michigan. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

