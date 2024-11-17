Where Clemson ranks in the latest Coaches Poll

The highest ranking of the traditional polls last week, the Coaches kept Clemson at No. 16. For ACC foes, Miami is No. 10 and SMU is No. 12.

Two Top 10-ranked teams fell with Tennessee and BYU, in addition to No. 19 Washington State, No. 20 Kansas State, No. 21 LSU, No. 22 Louisville and No. 24 Missouri also losing.

The next College Football Playoff ranking is on Tuesday. ESPN projects Clemson to move up three spots to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with No. 10 Georgia being the last at-large team currently.

Clemson is up to No. 12 in the ESPN's Football Power Index, which is a spot ahead of South Carolina. The Tigers are also one higher than the Gamecocks in SP+ metric at No. 14.

Coaches Poll - 11/17

1. Oregon (55 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Miami

11. Tennessee

12. SMU

13. Boise State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Colorado

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Iowa State

22. Arizona State

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Kansas State

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Washington State; No. 21 Missouri; No. 22 LSU; No. 24 Louisville;

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1;

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.