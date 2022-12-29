Where Clemson prospects rank now in ESPN's Mel Kiper 2023 outlook

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2023 NFL draft prospect rankings on Thursday and they feature a number of Tigers in them or on the cusp ($).

Myles Murphy, who opted out of the Orange Bowl recently and declared for the NFL draft, leads the way at No. 10 overall.

"Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack," Kiper said. "He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and has 6.5 this season. He moves inside to tackle at times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I wrote in September that I wanted to see his sack production rise before moving him up, and he has done that with four sacks in his past four games."

Bryan Bresee, who says he has not made his draft call as of yet, is next up at No. 12 overall.

"Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL in September 2021 and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape," Kiper said. "He locates the ball well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. Bresee has 2.5 sacks this season."

In Kiper's top-10 position ranks, Murphy leads the defensive ends and Bresee is No. 2 among defensive tackles. KJ Henry and Tyler Davis are listed among those who have "just missed" the top-10 in those respective positions.

Trenton Simpson, who has also declared for the draft already, is listed as the No. 3 inside linebacker and Davis Allen is listed as the seventh-best tight end prospect.

Jordan McFadden is another Tiger listed among those just outside the top-10 prospects at guard.

Pro Football Focus released a mock draft this week that had Murphy going No. 4 overall and Bresee being selected seventh.