CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Myles Murphy has declared for the NFL draft already, while Bryan Bresee has a decision to make after the Orange Bowl.
Myles Murphy has declared for the NFL draft already, while Bryan Bresee has a decision to make after the Orange Bowl.

Where Clemson prospects rank now in ESPN's Mel Kiper 2023 outlook
by - 2022 Dec 29, Thu 15:12

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2023 NFL draft prospect rankings on Thursday and they feature a number of Tigers in them or on the cusp ($).

Myles Murphy, who opted out of the Orange Bowl recently and declared for the NFL draft, leads the way at No. 10 overall.

"Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack," Kiper said. "He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and has 6.5 this season. He moves inside to tackle at times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I wrote in September that I wanted to see his sack production rise before moving him up, and he has done that with four sacks in his past four games."

Bryan Bresee, who says he has not made his draft call as of yet, is next up at No. 12 overall.

"Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL in September 2021 and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape," Kiper said. "He locates the ball well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. Bresee has 2.5 sacks this season."

In Kiper's top-10 position ranks, Murphy leads the defensive ends and Bresee is No. 2 among defensive tackles. KJ Henry and Tyler Davis are listed among those who have "just missed" the top-10 in those respective positions.

Trenton Simpson, who has also declared for the draft already, is listed as the No. 3 inside linebacker and Davis Allen is listed as the seventh-best tight end prospect.

Jordan McFadden is another Tiger listed among those just outside the top-10 prospects at guard.

Pro Football Focus released a mock draft this week that had Murphy going No. 4 overall and Bresee being selected seventh.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney says Clemson cornerback undecided on future plans
Swinney says Clemson cornerback undecided on future plans
Where Clemson prospects rank now in ESPN's Mel Kiper 2023 outlook
Where Clemson prospects rank now in ESPN's Mel Kiper 2023 outlook
Clemson hosts NC State, seeks to keep ACC record perfect
Clemson hosts NC State, seeks to keep ACC record perfect
WATCH: K.J. Henry regular season highlights
WATCH: K.J. Henry regular season highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest