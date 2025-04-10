Where Clemson prospects rank in latest PFF big board, seven-round NFL draft projection

PFF's Big Board is led Clemson-wise by Barrett Carter at No. 133.

"While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema.

Jake Briningstool is next up at No. 158.

"Briningstool seems to be more of a wide receiver than a tight end. If he can improve his route-running nuance and playmaker mentality after the catch, he could become a big slot WR3 type. Until then, he is more of a developmental depth player," Sikkema said.

R.J. Mickens (240) and Phil Mafah (260) round out the Clemson prospects ranked.

PFF's Big Board does differ some from the outlet's pure player rankings, which have Mickens on top of the Clemson Tigers at No. 108, followed by Carter (136), Briningstool (204) and Mafah (263).

CBS Sports' seven-round projection sees Carter selected first and on Day 2 of the proceedings with a third-round projection to Houston (No. 89 overall).

Mickens goes Day 3 there but not far into it with a No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round to Miami.

Briningstool then is the last Tiger picked at No. 178 overall to Tennessee in the sixth round.

The NFL draft will take place April 24-26 in Green Bay and air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and NFL Network.