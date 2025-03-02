Where Athlon ranks Cade Klubnik among nation's top quarterbacks

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Cade Klubnik is not a unanimous top-ranked quarterback nationally going into the 2025 season. Athlon Sports released their early outlook for the position and slotted Clemson's signal-caller at No. 2, behind December opponent and new Texas Longhorns starter Arch Manning. "Klubnik took a massive step forward in his development in 2024 and could end ‘25 as the top overall quarterback in college football. En route to guiding Clemson to an ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also added 463 yards and seven scores on the ground and limited his mistakes (only six picks over 486 attempts)," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. Klubnik was tabbed the first-team 'Too Early' All-American QB for ESPN and also the No. 1 projected QB for 247Sports.

Clemson faces No. 3 on the Athlon list out of the gate with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier on Aug. 30 in Death Valley.

"Nussmeier's decision to return for a senior season gives LSU a chance to push for a SEC title and a deep run into the College Football Playoff. In his first full year as the starter in '24, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. The Louisiana native ranked second in the SEC in passing yards a game (311.7) and finished third in completions of 40-plus yards (13)," Lassan said.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers checked in at No. 6 and SMU's Kevin Jennings rounded out the Top 10.

Georgia transfer to Miami Carson Beck ranked fourth.

