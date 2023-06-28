Where 247Sports ranks Clemson's Death Valley in the 10 toughest places to play

247Sports ranked Clemson's Memorial Stadium in the 10 toughest places to play in college football recently. Death Valley checked in at No. 5 on the list. "The nation's longest winning streak ended against South Carolina last season, but the Tigers have a shot at starting fresh at home coming off a conference championship with several sizable matchups, including Florida State and Notre Dame. Clemson welcomes Drake Maye and the Tar Heels to Death Valley in late November, a game that may have conference championship game implications," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. LSU's Tiger Stadium tops the list, followed by Tennessee's Neyland Stadium, Penn State's Beaver Stadium and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. The last time Clemson played at a team on the list was to No. 7 environment Auburn, where the ACC Tigers traveled in 2016 and came away with a 19-13 win. Clemson also dropped a heartbreaker to eventual national champion Auburn in 2010, 27-24 in overtime. Clemson is scheduled to play at LSU for the first time in 2026. More on Memorial Stadium from ClemsonTigers.com: "Clemson’s Memorial Stadium has been held in high esteem for many years. Whether it be players from the 1940s and 1950s, opposing players from the 1970s and 1980s or even professional players in the 1990s, the ambiance of this special setting is what college football is all about. Clemson has finished in the top 20 in the country in average home attendance for 42 straight seasons. Clemson ranked third in the country and first in the ACC in total attendance in 2020 and led the conference (and finished 14th in the nation) in average attendance in 2022. The storied edifice added to its legend when the first meeting of father-and-son head coaches (Bowden Bowl I) took place before a record crowd of 86,092 fans in 1999. The legend was further enhanced from 2016-22, when the Tigers recorded an ACC-record 40-game home winning streak, tied for the eighth-longest streak in FBS history. Since the advent of the College Football Playoff prior to the 2014 season, Clemson is 59-2 at home, tied for the highest home winning percentage in the country. In 2017, StadiumJourney.com rated Memorial Stadium as having the No. 10 stadium experience in the nation for all sports and No. 1 for college football. In 2023, it was named among 247Sports’ top five fan atmospheres. The facility’s mystique is derived from its many traditions, which date to its opening in the 1942 season, the legendary games and players and Clemson’s corresponding rate of success. Entering 2023, the Tigers have totaled 334 wins in 81 years and have won 76.0 percent of the contests (334-103-7). Visiting defending national champions are 0-3 all-time at Memorial Stadium."

