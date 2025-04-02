What to know about a new Clemson spring game setup, scoring system, gameday event info

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The Clemson spring game Saturday (1 p.m.) will feature some new and returning aspects, from the field to around the stadium. Instead of the split-squad setup of previous years, it will be the Orange team offense versus the White team defense. Within that battle, there will be an additional new scoring system beyond what's typical to football (TD + PAT = 7 points; field goal = 3, safety = 2, etc.). The defense will get points for missed field goals (3 points), fourth-down stops (3), takeaways (3), 2-point conversion stops (2), three-and-outs (1) and missed PATs (1) also. Everything you need to know for Saturday ⬇️



See y'all in Death Valley. 🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Ig3pQERIVt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 2, 2025 Gameday info (via Clemson) April 5, 2025 | Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App

Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.

ADA Parking: C-7 & C-9

Tiger Walk: 11:30 a.m.

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Metal detector screening is in effect, as is the Clear Bag Policy. Alcohol set to be sold CLEMSON, S.C. – Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at designated Aramark concession stands and kiosks at Clemson Athletics events, the athletic department announced on Tuesday. Sales are expected to begin at the 2025 Clemson Football Spring Game, with limited offerings available at portable kiosks and other vendors within Memorial Stadium. To maintain a responsible and secure process, the following policies will be in effect: Identification: -A valid ID is required for each transaction. -Clemson staff and vendors may not serve beer, wine or liquor to anyone under the age of 21. -No vertical IDs will be accepted at sales locations regardless of the individual’s age. -Students will not be permitted to use Tiger One Cards to purchase alcohol. Service: -No service will be permitted to anyone who is visibly intoxicated. -No more than two alcoholic beverages may be sold or served per transaction. -Sales will begin when the venue doors open. Sales cut-off times will be posted throughout the venue and followed with no exceptions. *Football Spring Game: Service concludes after the third quarter. Facility: -The guidelines do not impact the existing stadium re-entry policies nor the procedures in IPTAY premium areas at this time. -The possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages sold outside the venue is prohibited inside the venue. -Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed to leave the venue. BE a T.I.G.E.R. Field Day Presented by BASF Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clemson Student-Athlete Development and Clemson student-athletes are set to host the Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF in Seneca, a free youth clinic from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. prior to the Spring Game. The event will take place on the Littlejohn Lawn closest to Memorial Stadium. The event is free and open to children grades Kindergarten through sixth grade. Clemson student-athletes participate in leading the event activities, and parents are encouraged to attend with their children, signing them up at registration and helping lead them to each station. Youth who attend and take part in all five activities will receive a Be a T.I.G.E.R. t-shirt (while supplies last). BASF in Seneca will provide a kid-friendly, STEM-focused interactive activity station, and the Clemson University College of Science will provide the interactive “E-Education” station where kids can fling balls with the Physics Department, explore Rubik’s Cubes and math games with the Department of Math and Statistical Sciences, investigate native and exotic bird, reptile, amphibians, and mammal species with the Department of Biological Sciences’ Campbell Natural History Museum, learn more from the Chemistry Department. SURPLUS SALE Doors Open: 8 a.m. Clemson will hold an equipment Surplus Sale from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Burton Gallery of Littlejohn Coliseum for the first time in several years. Fans can shop for exclusive gear, including jerseys, shoes, polos, jackets, shorts, pants, bags, and more. Surplus Sale Note: Surplus Sale transactions are cashless – no checks or cash will be taken. All fans will enter through the West Entrance of Burton Gallery.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!