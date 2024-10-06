What Clemson's doing well in its surge to Top 10 ranking

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson’s elite stats continue to come in an area where it struggled the most last year: turnovers. The Tigers are sixth in turnover margin (1.4), sixth in fumbles lost (1) and eighth in turnovers lost (3), also ranking 15th in turnovers gained (10). Clemson finished 108th in turnovers lost last season, with nine coming just within the four losses in the first eight games. Clemson has offensive stats such as scoring offense (16th; 39.4), sacks allowed per game (17th; 1), total offense (19th; 465.6), passing offense (34th; 269.2) and rushing offense (34th; 196.4) in the top quarter of college football this season – and defensive stats there such as third down defense (24th; .313), tackles for loss per game (30th; 6.8) and pass efficiency defense (34th; 117.3). The stat that took a nosedive from Saturday’s 29-13 win at FSU was red zone TD percentage, dropping to 121st (.454), with zero in six opportunities in Tallahassee. By ESPN's metrics, Clemson holds Top 20 marks on offense with the SP+ (17th) and FPI (5) and Top 25 numbers on defense (23rd in SP+; 14th in FPI), while lackluster on special teams (87th in SP+; 124th in FPI). Individually, Bryant Wesco's 23.8 yards per reception is third in the nation, and he's joined by offensive teammates Cade Klubnik (points responsible for - 4th; passing TDs - 9th) and Phil Mafah (yards per carry - 7th) as Top 10 leaders. Nolan Hauser is eighth in field goals per game after his five makes on Saturday. Top 10 Turnover margin 6 (1.4), fumbles lost 6 (1), turnovers lost 8 (3). Top 35 Blocked punts 11 (1), passes intercepted 13 (7), turnovers gained 15 (10), points per game 16 (39.4), fewest penalties per game 16 (4.6), passes had intercepted 17 (2), sacks allowed per game 17 (1), total yards gained per game 19 (465.6), defensive TDs 20 (1), third down defense 24 (.313), blocked kicks 27 (1), tackles for loss per game 30 (6.8), passing yards per game 34 (269.2), rushing yards per game 34 (196.4), pass efficiency defense 34 (117.3). 100th or worse Passing yards allowed per game 108 (249.7), red zone TD percentage 121 (45.4), blocked kicks allowed 128 (3), fourth down offense 129 (.250). Basic advanced stats (ESPN) SP+ ($): Offense rating - 17th; defense - 23rd; special teams - 87th. FPI: Offense rating - 5; defense - 14; special teams - 124. Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Bryant Wesco - yards per reception 3 (23.8); Cade Klubnik - points responsible for per game 4 (21.6), points responsible for - 4 (108), passing TDs - 9 (14); Phil Mafah - rushing yards per carry 7 (7.29); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 8 (0.4); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 8 (0.4); Nolan Hauser - field goals per game 8 (2). Top 35: Hauser - scoring 12 (10.6); Cade Denhoff, Avieon Terrell and Peter Nearn - fumbles recovered - 17 (1); Klubnik - passing efficiency 18 (165.5), passing yards per attempt 28 (8.5), total offense 29 (277.4), passing yards per completion 33 (13.25); Avieon Terrell - interceptions 19 (2), passes defended per game 21 (1.2), interceptions per game 24 (0.4); Parker - sacks per game 22 (0.8); Mafah - rushing yards per game 22 (99.2); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 23 (12.2), receiving TDs 30 (4); Aidan Swanson - punting average 31 (43.6). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

