|
WATCH: Tyler Brown with unbelievable one-handed touchdown grab vs. GT
2023 Nov 11 13:12- -
Big-time players make big-time plays.
Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown made a tremendous one-handed touchdown grab to score from three yards out to give the Tigers the 13-7 lead with 7:14 left in the second quarter. Check out the TD below: CATCH. OF. THE. YEAR. @TylerBrownn2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uS9EZZ81Jg 🚨 TYLER BROWN OH MY GOODNESS
What a catch from the #Clemson freshman! pic.twitter.com/iRdiaVmvri
Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown made a tremendous one-handed touchdown grab to score from three yards out to give the Tigers the 13-7 lead with 7:14 left in the second quarter.
Check out the TD below:
CATCH. OF. THE. YEAR. @TylerBrownn2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uS9EZZ81Jg— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023
🚨 TYLER BROWN OH MY GOODNESS
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Tyler Brown