WATCH: Tyler Brown with unbelievable one-handed touchdown grab vs. GT

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 11 13:12

Big-time players make big-time plays.

Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown made a tremendous one-handed touchdown grab to score from three yards out to give the Tigers the 13-7 lead with 7:14 left in the second quarter.

Check out the TD below:

