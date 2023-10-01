CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's run in Toy Story Funday broadcast mode

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's run in Toy Story Funday broadcast mode
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 1 10:28

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the Atlanta Falcons in London this morning.

They are also part of an animated Toy Story broadcast on Disney Plus and ESPN+.

Check out an impressive run by Trevor Lawrence in Andy's room in the following fun video:

Lawrence's first touchdown pass of the game:

