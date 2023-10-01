|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's run in Toy Story Funday broadcast mode
The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the Atlanta Falcons in London this morning.
They are also part of an animated Toy Story broadcast on Disney Plus and ESPN+. Check out an impressive run by Trevor Lawrence in Andy's room in the following fun video: .@Trevorlawrencee putting on the burners in Andy’s Room 🔥 Lawrence's first touchdown pass of the game: Jaguars score first in Andy's Room‼️#ATLvsJAX | Toy Story Funday on @ESPNPlus: https://t.co/dTahXfHr11 pic.twitter.com/TMSm9Zwqnh
🏈 Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+
pic.twitter.com/ub8HIzVzfy
