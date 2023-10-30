BREAKING

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws dart to Travis Etienne for a 56-yard TD
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 30 09:02

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 to get their sixth win of the season on Sunday.

During the contest, former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne hooked up on a 56-yard touchdown down the sideline in the third quarter.

It gave the Jaguars a 15-3 lead.

Lawrence finished the contest, completing 24 out of 32 passes for 292 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Etienne showed off his versatility with 24 rushes for 79 yards and three receptions for 70 yards, including the touchdown.

Check out their touchdown connection below:

