|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws dart to Travis Etienne for a 56-yard TD
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 to get their sixth win of the season on Sunday.
During the contest, former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne hooked up on a 56-yard touchdown down the sideline in the third quarter. It gave the Jaguars a 15-3 lead. Lawrence finished the contest, completing 24 out of 32 passes for 292 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Etienne showed off his versatility with 24 rushes for 79 yards and three receptions for 70 yards, including the touchdown. Check out their touchdown connection below: LAWRENCE TO ETIENNE ON A 56-YARD TD.
