|
WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on impressive 62-yard TD run against Panthers
2023 Dec 31 15:04- -
'ETN' is still very fast.
Jacksonville Jaguars running Travis Etienne showed off his game-breaking ability with a 62-yard touchdown run to put his team up 15-0 early in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The touchdown scamper gave him over 2000 yards for his young NFL career. Update: Etienne has 15 carries for 99 yards and two scores (ties his career-high) late in the fourth quarter. Check out the TD video below: 62 yard TD for Travis Etienne! #ClemsonNFL
pic.twitter.com/juTKTLICEK
Jacksonville Jaguars running Travis Etienne showed off his game-breaking ability with a 62-yard touchdown run to put his team up 15-0 early in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
The touchdown scamper gave him over 2000 yards for his young NFL career.
Update: Etienne has 15 carries for 99 yards and two scores (ties his career-high) late in the fourth quarter.
Check out the TD video below:
62 yard TD for Travis Etienne! #ClemsonNFL
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Travis Etienne