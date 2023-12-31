CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jeremy Reper - USA Today Sports
Jeremy Reper - USA Today Sports

WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on impressive 62-yard TD run against Panthers
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 31 15:04

'ETN' is still very fast.

Jacksonville Jaguars running Travis Etienne showed off his game-breaking ability with a 62-yard touchdown run to put his team up 15-0 early in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The touchdown scamper gave him over 2000 yards for his young NFL career.

Update: Etienne has 15 carries for 99 yards and two scores (ties his career-high) late in the fourth quarter.

Check out the TD video below:

w:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on impressive 62-yard TD run against Panthers
WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on impressive 62-yard TD run against Panthers
PFF grades and playing time breakdown for Clemson's Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
PFF grades and playing time breakdown for Clemson's Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
WATCH: Clemson's Gator Bowl win highlights
WATCH: Clemson's Gator Bowl win highlights
Clemson standout returning for 2024 season
Clemson standout returning for 2024 season
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts