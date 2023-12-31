WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on impressive 62-yard TD run against Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars running Travis Etienne showed off his game-breaking ability with a 62-yard touchdown run to put his team up 15-0 early in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The touchdown scamper gave him over 2000 yards for his young NFL career.

Update: Etienne has 15 carries for 99 yards and two scores (ties his career-high) late in the fourth quarter.

Check out the TD video below: