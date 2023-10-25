CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he hadn't heard of anything to the extent of the alleged sign-stealing operation Michigan had.
WATCH: Swinney updates latest on Tigers, talks Clemson-NC State, sign stealing in college football
by - 2023 Oct 25 18:54

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the latest on injuries, talked Clemson-NC State rivalry, gave some personnel updates and talked sign-stealing in college football with the news of the NCAA investigating Michigan for allegedly having an extensive sign-stealing operation:

