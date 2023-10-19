WATCH: SEC Shorts releases hilarious video about raising a future Gamecock

Tony Crumpton

Check out this entertaining video by 'SEC Shorts' of a South Carolina couple talking about all the potential issues with raising their future child as a Gamecock fan.

Video Description: It ain't easy to raise a child to cheer for your team, but when it comes to South Carolina fans, it's even harder this season after some tough losses. One soon-to-be Gamecock dad has decided to decorate his baby nursery with some very, unique, South Carolina items.

