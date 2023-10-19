CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: SEC Shorts releases hilarious video about raising a future Gamecock

WATCH: SEC Shorts releases hilarious video about raising a future Gamecock
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 19 11:07

Check out this entertaining video by 'SEC Shorts' of a South Carolina couple talking about all the potential issues with raising their future child as a Gamecock fan.

Video Description: It ain't easy to raise a child to cheer for your team, but when it comes to South Carolina fans, it's even harder this season after some tough losses. One soon-to-be Gamecock dad has decided to decorate his baby nursery with some very, unique, South Carolina items.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: SEC Shorts releases hilarious video about raising a future Gamecock
WATCH: SEC Shorts releases hilarious video about raising a future Gamecock
Deshaun Watson gives latest update on his injury
Deshaun Watson gives latest update on his injury
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence MIC'D UP in victory vs. Colts
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence MIC'D UP in victory vs. Colts
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Miami projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Miami projections
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week