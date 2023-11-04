CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 4 12:37

Clemson running back Phil Mafah is giving the Tigers a lift the early as he cut left and was untouched for a 41-yard touchdown run during Saturday's game against No. 15 Notre Dame.

The Tigers are now up 7-3 with 6:57 left in the first quarter.

Check it out below:

