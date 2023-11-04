|
WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run
Clemson running back
Phil Mafah is giving the Tigers a lift the early as he cut left and was untouched for a 41-yard touchdown run during Saturday's game against No. 15 Notre Dame.
The Tigers are now up 7-3 with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Check it out below: Forty-one yards. Untouched. Touchdown.
🏠📞 @PhilMafah1 pic.twitter.com/peQAdT5sPr
