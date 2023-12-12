WATCH: Matt Luke says return to coaching at Clemson was a "no-brainer"

TigerNet Staff by

New Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke met with the media for the first time on Tuesday as the Tigers began prep for the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Luke said joining the Tigers was a "no-brainer." "I had always had unbelievable respect for the type of program that (Dabo) ran and just from the outside looking in the family and the the faith and all all those things," Luke said. "It all just kind of came together with the right timing and just a chance to be a part of a great program and and do something special." Watch the full press conference below:

