WATCH: Mark Wahlberg working out with Clemson football team, serving drinks downtown

Wahlberg has had a fun trip with a visit to Clemson's football team to lift a few weights and talk to the team during a team meeting.

"Work hard, study film," Wahlberg told the team. "You know what you have to do."

Wahlberg was motivated by the speech that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave during the meeting.

"Coach Dabo Swinney got me fired up," he posted. "I actually thought I had one good game left in me."

Wahlberg also hung out downtown Clemson on Friday night as he helped out bartending to promote his Flecha Azul Tequila.

Wahlberg shared an Instagram video of his trip so far in Tiger Town: