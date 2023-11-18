CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Klubnik says his goal was to get Hunter Helms in the game

WATCH: Klubnik says his goal was to get Hunter Helms in the game
by - 2023 Nov 18 23:12

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said one of his goals against North Carolina was to get his senior backup quarterback, Hunter Helms, in the game one last time at Death Valley.

"That was that was my biggest goal," said Klubnik. "You know obviously a really, really good opponent and I told Hunter I said my number one goal in this game is to get you in. He's poured so much into me in the last two years that I've been here and for him to be a senior, that was just my goal. I didn't know if it was going to happen or not obviously against a great team. Some people might have their opinions on Coach Swinney calling a timeout with a win with three seconds left but for Hunter to get in there and other guys get in there for one last time at home it's a lot more than what people know about. I'm just really excited for them."

Watch all of Klubnik's comments here:

Watch all of Nate Wiggins' comments here:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
Postgame notes on Clemson-North Carolina
Postgame notes on Clemson-North Carolina
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts