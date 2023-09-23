|
WATCH: Jonathan Weitz nails his first field goal at Clemson
2023 Sep 23 12:56- -
Dreams do come true.
Clemson graduate kicker Jonathan Weitz nailed his first career field goal to put Clemson up 3-0 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter against Florida State. Check it out below: Clemson grad student kicker Jonathan Weitz -- who had a job ready to start in New York -- makes his first career FG attempt.
"Dabo said yesterday this is either going to be a great story, or terrible. It's off to a great start... [Weitz's] boss is here."- Sean McDonough 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/8oRP9R8sYT
Clemson graduate kicker Jonathan Weitz nailed his first career field goal to put Clemson up 3-0 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter against Florida State.
Check it out below:
Clemson grad student kicker Jonathan Weitz -- who had a job ready to start in New York -- makes his first career FG attempt.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Jonathan Weitz