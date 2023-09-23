CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Jonathan Weitz nails his first field goal at Clemson

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 23 12:56

Dreams do come true.

Clemson graduate kicker Jonathan Weitz nailed his first career field goal to put Clemson up 3-0 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter against Florida State.

Check it out below:

