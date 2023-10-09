WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was part of media availability on Monday as he assessed the Clemson offense at the midpoint of the season. "Feel like we’re too inconsistent. That’s probably the biggest thing," Riley told reporters. "Perfect time to have a bye week for us." Riley was asked about the differences between his TCU offense last season and the current Clemson offense. “Every offense is different. We've got different players. A younger quarterback. All of those things,” Riley said. “But, we're attacking in a lot of the same ways, so there's not a lot of difference in there. I would say it’s who we have and who we are right now and just trying to work through it. The last few games, I think getting off to a faster start would allow us to probably unhook the plow a little bit sooner. We took some negative plays in the Syracuse game, but we did a much better job in the Wake Forest game of not taking as many negative plays.” Check it out below:

