BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back

WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 9 14:16

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was part of media availability on Monday as he assessed the Clemson offense at the midpoint of the season.

"Feel like we’re too inconsistent. That’s probably the biggest thing," Riley told reporters. "Perfect time to have a bye week for us."

Riley was asked about the differences between his TCU offense last season and the current Clemson offense.

“Every offense is different. We've got different players. A younger quarterback. All of those things,” Riley said. “But, we're attacking in a lot of the same ways, so there's not a lot of difference in there. I would say it’s who we have and who we are right now and just trying to work through it. The last few games, I think getting off to a faster start would allow us to probably unhook the plow a little bit sooner. We took some negative plays in the Syracuse game, but we did a much better job in the Wake Forest game of not taking as many negative plays.”

Check it out below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back
WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back
Game time, TV channel narrowed down for Clemson-Miami
Game time, TV channel narrowed down for Clemson-Miami
No. 9 Tigers earn shutout win at Virginia Tech
No. 9 Tigers earn shutout win at Virginia Tech
Clemson pro dynamic duo powers sweep of Jaguars games in London
Clemson pro dynamic duo powers sweep of Jaguars games in London
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week