WATCH: Garrett Riley, Wes Goodwin on Gator Bowl, 2024 signings
2023 Dec 25 17:43-
Clemson coordinators
Garrett Riley and
Wes Goodwin spoke after the Tigers' latest Gator Bowl practice ahead of Friday's game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida with Kentucky (noon/ESPN):
Practice clips
Christmas Day reps 🐅 pic.twitter.com/nK2W1kh7rm— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 25, 2023
