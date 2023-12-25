CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley likes what he's seen from the preparation from the group playing in the Gator Bowl.
WATCH: Garrett Riley, Wes Goodwin on Gator Bowl, 2024 signings
by - 2023 Dec 25 17:43

Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin spoke after the Tigers' latest Gator Bowl practice ahead of Friday's game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida with Kentucky (noon/ESPN):

Practice clips

