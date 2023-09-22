WATCH: Game Preview of Clemson-FSU

Check out this video game preview of Clemson-Florida State on Saturday (noon/ABC), courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 college football season is upon us as the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles travel to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers. The Seminoles come into Death Valley on a 9-game winning streak, and tout big-time playmakers like Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. But, Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley and the Tigers will be ready, and are motivated to extend their current win streak over the Seminoles to 8 games. It's the 26th meeting between 2 ACC heavyweights, and it promises to be a good one! Hear from Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell as we get you ready for this matchup with a preview from the ACC Digital Network.

