WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over South Carolina
2023 Nov 25 23:58- -
TigerNet senior writer David Hood was in attendance during Clemson's 16-7 road victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.
Hood recapped his impressions of Clemson's 8th win of the season in the following video:
