WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over Notre Dame
2023 Nov 4 16:53- -
TigerNet senior writer David Hood was on hand in the pressbox for Clemson's 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
Check out his thoughts on the impressive win in the following video:
