WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson spring game preview
2024 Apr 3 19:19-
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney previewed a "meaningful opportunity" his program has with the upcoming spring game.
The spring game will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ACCNX) and Swinney detailed what's ahead in his Wednesday news conference:
