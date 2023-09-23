CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney with a heartfelt moment with fan during Tiger Walk

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 23 10:33

It's almost game time as Clemson will face off against No. 4 Florida State inside Death Valley in less than two hours (noon/ABC).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was fired up during Tiger Walk and made sure to handshake and say hi to as many dedicated Tiger fans that took the time to make the early trek to Tiger Town.

Swinney was seen hugging a girl who had a sign that said it was her 13th birthday, and it was an emotional and special moment for the young Tiger fan.

Check out the heartfelt video below:

