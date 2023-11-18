WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about getting the win on Senior Night against North Carolina 31-20. "What a great football game," Swinney said. "What a great win for our guys. A special day for a lot of reasons. It's a great home finish for this team to finish 6-1 at home. The way they battled and it's a great, great finish for our seniors. You know there's nothing better than those guys being able to walk off that field one last time a winner and that's three in a row. That's three turnover margins that we've won in a row and that's three wins in a row and it's amazing the correlation there but we're playing our best football and it's fun to watch." Check out his postgame press conference below:

