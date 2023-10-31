WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks 'Old Testament' rant on caller, ND matchup

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing Saturday's home matchup with Notre Dame (12 p.m./ABC) and his viral 'Old Testament rant to a caller on Monday night. “I had some idiot go Old Testament on me, and he got an Old Testament response," Swinney said. "Y'all print that one. “That’s why most coaches around the country don’t take calls (live)." Swinney said that he will always fight for his program. "I know who I am. I've never flinched," Swinney said. "Some people say I'm stubborn. I say I'm convicted in my beliefs. And there aren't enough people convicted in their beliefs." Swinney thinks some fans don't know how difficult winning is. "Most of our fans are amazing. It's the loud minority that really has no clue how hard it is." He was then asked to add on to his remarks. “What else is there to add? What else is there to add? I'm going to fight for this program,” Swinney said. “That's why I know coaches don’t take calls. That's why, right there. Because people hijack the phone call. That's why they want to hear themselves talk. That's why most coaches around the country don't take calls. That reason right there. They go to their… That's probably what we'll start doing next year. We will take the call and go, ‘Okay, Kathleen from Clemson. She wants to know what's your favorite ice cream.’”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest