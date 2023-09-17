WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks FSU on ACC Network

Swinney was asked if has already looked at some film of Florida State for their upcoming ACC clash.

"I actually saw the game today," Swinney said. "I got to see some tape today watching them play. What a great win for them on the road. They are a heckuva team."

Swinney won his 163rd career game to pull within two victories of College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard’s career record at Clemson (165).