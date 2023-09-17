CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks FSU on ACC Network

2023 Sep 17

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the ACC Network crew after his team's 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Swinney was asked if has already looked at some film of Florida State for their upcoming ACC clash.

"I actually saw the game today," Swinney said. "I got to see some tape today watching them play. What a great win for them on the road. They are a heckuva team."

Swinney won his 163rd career game to pull within two victories of College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard’s career record at Clemson (165).

