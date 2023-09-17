|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks FSU on ACC Network
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney talked to the ACC Network crew after his team's 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
Swinney was asked if has already looked at some film of Florida State for their upcoming ACC clash. "I actually saw the game today," Swinney said. "I got to see some tape today watching them play. What a great win for them on the road. They are a heckuva team." Swinney won his 163rd career game to pull within two victories of College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard’s career record at Clemson (165). 48-14 win over FAU ✅ All smiles in Clemson 🐅 @EricMacLain pic.twitter.com/qaKqv9zShx
Big game next week vs. FSU 👀
Dabo stays ready 😤 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uDUhCQRxyy
Swinney was asked if has already looked at some film of Florida State for their upcoming ACC clash.
"I actually saw the game today," Swinney said. "I got to see some tape today watching them play. What a great win for them on the road. They are a heckuva team."
Swinney won his 163rd career game to pull within two victories of College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard’s career record at Clemson (165).
48-14 win over FAU ✅
All smiles in Clemson 🐅 @EricMacLain pic.twitter.com/qaKqv9zShx— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 17, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now