|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Wake Forest
2023 Oct 7 20:32- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 17-12 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday inside Death Valley.
Swinney talked about the close win and also him tying Frank Howard's Clemson all-time coaching wins record (165):
Swinney talked about the close win and also him tying Frank Howard's Clemson all-time coaching wins record (165):
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football