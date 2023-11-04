|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Notre Dame
Head coach
Dabo Swinney talked to the media following Clemson's 31-23 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
"Just a special, special day. One I will never forget," Swinney said. It was Swinney's 166th win at Clemson, which passed legendary Frank Howard and made him the school's all-time winningest football coach.
