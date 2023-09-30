CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to road win over Syracuse

2023 Sep 30

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media after his team's 31-14 road victory over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

"The fun in the winning, as we like to say, to see those guys having fun and just going to win the game," Swinney said. "It's not easy to win ever. It's certainly not easy to win on the road, and certainly not up here. I think they do an awesome job up here. It's one of the best environments in the league."

Swinney understands that it is tough to beat an undefeated squad at their home.

"It's certainly not easy to beat an undefeated team as well. This is a 4-0 team, a team that plays really, really hard and a lot of pride in what they do."

Check out his full press conference below:

