WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to NC State

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 28 17:56

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 24-17 road loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

"Our guys never quit," Swinney said. "They played their hearts out, showed their character... That's the one positive you saw."

Swinney understands that the season is not going his team's way with all the turnovers and overall issues.

"This is a really hurt football team and staff," Swinney said. "We pour a lot into trying to be our best, we pour a lot into trying to win. Right now, it's not going our way."

Swinney said that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik played decent.

"He did a lot of good things," Swinney said. "He made the right read on the tipped ball...he is expecting hands down, and the guy got a hand on it. He battled his butt off and gave us an opportunity."

