WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's matchup with undefeated Syracuse (noon/ABC). "This week, we're going up against a top 10 scoring offense and top 10 scoring defense," Swinney said. "They’re at home. It’s another great quarterback. I have a lot of respect for him. He is averaging almost 90 yards a game rushing. He has six touchdowns. Kind of everything goes through him. They do a great job schematically."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest