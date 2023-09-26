CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Syracuse

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 26 11:55

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's matchup with undefeated Syracuse (noon/ABC).

"This week, we're going up against a top 10 scoring offense and top 10 scoring defense," Swinney said. "They’re at home. It’s another great quarterback. I have a lot of respect for him. He is averaging almost 90 yards a game rushing. He has six touchdowns. Kind of everything goes through him. They do a great job schematically."

