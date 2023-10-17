CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Miami, talks Clemson fans

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Miami, talks Clemson fans
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 17 12:01

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he touched on several subjects while previewing Saturday night's matchup with Miami (8 p.m./ACCN).

"Our team had great energy last night, but it was good for them to have a little bit of a break ... sort of renew your spirit a little bit. We had a great week last week as far as things we needed to work on with Clemson,” Swinney said during his opening remarks. "Miami is a very good football team. They're really, really, good. They're loaded on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback can make all the throws. They have three elite backs, an outstanding receiving corps that's very similar to Florida State's. They're really good up front ... big and well-coached."

Check out the videos below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney on Clemson fans: "98.5 percent are amazing"
Dabo Swinney on Clemson fans: "98.5 percent are amazing"
Swinney updates several key injuries on team
Swinney updates several key injuries on team
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Miami, talks Clemson fans
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Miami, talks Clemson fans
Clemson offensive line named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
Clemson offensive line named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week