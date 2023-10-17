WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Miami, talks Clemson fans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he touched on several subjects while previewing Saturday night's matchup with Miami (8 p.m./ACCN). "Our team had great energy last night, but it was good for them to have a little bit of a break ... sort of renew your spirit a little bit. We had a great week last week as far as things we needed to work on with Clemson,” Swinney said during his opening remarks. "Miami is a very good football team. They're really, really, good. They're loaded on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback can make all the throws. They have three elite backs, an outstanding receiving corps that's very similar to Florida State's. They're really good up front ... big and well-coached." Check out the videos below:

