WATCH: Dabo Swinney on offseason, injuries and Demonte Capehart and Noble Johnson situations

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a session with the media Wednesday as he gave a review of the offseason including injuries and updating the latest with Demonte Capeheart and Noble Johnson. Check out the press conference videos below:

Cliff notes of the videos:

Swinney says a team meeting went long, says the guys are excited and things got a little animated in the team meeting. He says as a coach this is what you love to do. You love to be with the players and get to be on the field https://t.co/aohyOb5dMu — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

He said the team did some good things last year, and then did some things that were really frustrating. He said they spent a lot of time on quality control looking into what went wrong…and they attacked where they see the https://t.co/J0F35lnwCh — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

Tigers need five more points per game to be a Top 24 scoring offense in the country. He said everything goes back to turnovers and too many sacks and too many tackles for loss. https://t.co/pmTAGqZAwp — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

Swinney says Tyler Brown averaged 15 yards per punt return but lost confidence and "we had to fire him." Swinney says they have to get better in punt return. Lots of areas for improvement. https://t.co/wPdmdFatlU — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

*Sherrod Covil tore his ACL back in November and is doing great. Will be in August. Jaedyn Lukus should be back in August as well (hip surgery). They hope to OL Walker Parks back maybe by the end of the spring. Freshman OL https://t.co/Uib6FuREcr — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

*He said there disappointing things with DT Demonte Capehart and Noble Johnson. He says Capehart made a mistake and they will handle that within the team. Same with Johnson. An opportunity to teach and learn. He said, “Young https://t.co/5BLz7paGzN — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

The kickers will go head-to-head this spring. "There isn't a lot of subjectivity to it," Swinney said. "It either goes through the pipes or it doesn't." He said Hauser was impressive during bowl practice, but he thinks Robert https://t.co/h3UYGJooNH — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

*On Cade Klubnik, Swinney says he was pleased with the interceptions (only four on him). But way too many disasters (fumbles, tackles for loss). Out of the 29 sacks, eight were on him. He needs better pocket awareness. But https://t.co/pZIgaWKzWQ — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

Swinney says Klubnik has to get stronger and bigger. "He needs more collision girth, or collision sustainablity." https://t.co/xhZWb2ggnI — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

*There are seven offensive linemen back who have started and won games. Ryan Linthicum will get a chance to play center. Linthicum, Harris Sewell, and Trent Howard will vie for that center spot. Elyjah Thurmon has played left https://t.co/WDCjhuEqDL — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

*Peter Woods will start out at defensive end (Swinney calls him a wild card). There is a lot of depth and talent at DT so they will take Woods and Caden Story and move them to end. Peter will play both, and may play DT in https://t.co/wnX8bF7BS7 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 28, 2024

