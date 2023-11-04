WATCH: Dabo Swinney emotional in locker room after becoming all-time winningest coach at Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had a ton of fun over the years with 166 wins after Saturday's 31-23 win over Notre Dame.

The much-needed victory surpassed Frank Howard's win total and made Swinney the all-time winningest football coach in Clemson history.

Clemson released a short video of Swinney getting recognition for his historical achievement in front of his team in the locker room.

"It ain't about the paw, it ain't about the logo, it's about the heart of the people wearing it," Swinney said. "It's a blessing to be a part of it."

Swinney got a cool No. 166 Clemson jersey to cherish for the achievement:

