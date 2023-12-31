|
WATCH: Clemson's Gator Bowl win highlights
2023 Dec 31 09:35- -
Check out the highlights of Clemson's 38-35 victory over Kentucky to become the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl champions.
Clemson’s 11-point deficit was its largest in a bowl game since overcoming a 16-point deficit against Ohio State in that 2019 Fiesta Bowl win. Check out the full ESPN highlights (22 minutes) below:
Check out the full ESPN highlights (22 minutes) below:
Tags: Clemson Football