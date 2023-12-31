CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney was surprised with the Gatorade bath after the win (Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA Today Sports)
WATCH: Clemson's Gator Bowl win highlights
2023 Dec 31

Check out the highlights of Clemson's 38-35 victory over Kentucky to become the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl champions.

Clemson’s 11-point deficit was its largest in a bowl game since overcoming a 16-point deficit against Ohio State in that 2019 Fiesta Bowl win.

Check out the full ESPN highlights (22 minutes) below:

