WATCH: Clemson vs. South Carolina highlights
2023 Nov 26 10:01- -
Clemson manhandled their rival South Carolina 16-7 on Saturday night to win their 8th out of the last nine in the series.
The Tigers improved to 73-43-4 all-time against South Carolina. Check out the highlights below:
Check out the highlights below:
