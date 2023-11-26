CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson vs. South Carolina highlights

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 26 10:01

Clemson manhandled their rival South Carolina 16-7 on Saturday night to win their 8th out of the last nine in the series.

The Tigers improved to 73-43-4 all-time against South Carolina.

Check out the highlights below:

Latest Clemson bowl projections after undefeated November
Clemson makes return to ESPN Top 25 ranking
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room to sandstorm after win over South Carolina
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson celebrates win over South Carolina
