WATCH: Clemson vs. FSU hype video "Sweet Dreams Remix"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 22 09:47

We are only a day away from Clemson vs. Florida State inside Death Valley (noon/ABC).

Check out this hype video, "Sweet Dreams Remix," to get you ready for Saturday's ACC clash:

Clemson is currently a -2 point home underdog against FSU.

2023 Clemson Intro Hill video:

