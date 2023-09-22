|
WATCH: Clemson vs. FSU hype video "Sweet Dreams Remix"
We are only a day away from Clemson vs. Florida State inside Death Valley (noon/ABC).
Check out this hype video, "Sweet Dreams Remix," to get you ready for Saturday's ACC clash: @ClemsonFB @FSUFootball Sweet Dreams Remix 🐅🧡💜 #ALLIN #ClemsonFamily #DeathValley pic.twitter.com/tRzCKRsOGh Clemson is currently a -2 point home underdog against FSU. 2023 Clemson Intro Hill video: “Victory is the prize and 110% is the price.”
The 2023 Intro Video voiced by @BrianDawkins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5MQqM5Dau6
Clemson is currently a -2 point home underdog against FSU.
2023 Clemson Intro Hill video:
“Victory is the prize and 110% is the price.”
