CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Klubnik threw four touchdowns in the win
Klubnik threw four touchdowns in the win

WATCH: Clemson players react to win over Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 11 16:28

Clemson players Cade Klubnik, Shelton Lewis, Avieon Terrell and Blackmon Huckabee were available to the media following their 42-21 home victory over Georgia Tech on Military Appreciation Day.

Check out the interviews from the happy Tigers below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Barrett Carter injury update
Barrett Carter injury update
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over Georgia Tech
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over Georgia Tech
Postgame notes on Clemson-Georgia Tech
Postgame notes on Clemson-Georgia Tech
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts