|
WATCH: Clemson players react to win over Georgia Tech
2023 Nov 11 16:28- -
Clemson players
Cade Klubnik,
Shelton Lewis, Avieon Terrell and Blackmon Huckabee were available to the media following their 42-21 home victory over Georgia Tech on Military Appreciation Day.
Check out the interviews from the happy Tigers below:
Check out the interviews from the happy Tigers below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now