|
WATCH: Clemson players react to 17-12 win over Wake Forest
2023 Oct 7 19:52- -
Clemson teammates
Cade Klubnik,
Will Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RJ Mickens and Ruke Orhorhoro talked to the media following the Tigers' 17-12 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.
Check out their interviews below:
Check out their interviews below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley