WATCH: Clemson players react to 17-12 win over Wake Forest

WATCH: Clemson players react to 17-12 win over Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 7 19:52

Clemson teammates Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RJ Mickens and Ruke Orhorhoro talked to the media following the Tigers' 17-12 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Check out their interviews below:

Top Clemson News of the Week