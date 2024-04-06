|
WATCH: Clemson players after Orange & White game
2024 Apr 6 16:45- -
It was a fun day in Death Valley as the Orange team defeated the White team 27-12 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
Several Clemson players were available to the media to give their reactions to the game and their performances:
Several Clemson players were available to the media to give their reactions to the game and their performances:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football